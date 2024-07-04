Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 399 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Medpace were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 0.3 %

Medpace stock opened at $403.07 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $437.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

