Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 439 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $265.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $292.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

