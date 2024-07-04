Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 473 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,807.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,091 shares of company stock worth $27,953,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

