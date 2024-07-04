Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 962 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Polaris were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.