Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 972 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.65 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

