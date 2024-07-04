Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 14,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $187.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

