Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,943 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $129,569,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
