Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $82,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,595,000 after buying an additional 114,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

