Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in WestRock were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

WestRock Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WRK opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. WestRock has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

