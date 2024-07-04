Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $200.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

