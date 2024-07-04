HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Update

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
HashiCorp Trading Up 0.4 %
HCP stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.05.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
