HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Update

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

HCP stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 359,266 shares of company stock worth $11,517,392 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

