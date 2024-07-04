HC Wainwright Lowers Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target to $49.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNAC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

RNAC stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

