HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

