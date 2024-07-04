Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

