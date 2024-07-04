Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,791 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Iradimed worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Iradimed alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRMD. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Iradimed by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 223,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 340,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Iradimed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.83. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.