Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $81.30 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

