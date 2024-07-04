Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,344 shares of company stock worth $271,436. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.