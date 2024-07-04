Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,509 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Wix.com stock opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

