Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

PXJ opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

