Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 932,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 707,134 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 391,323 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,901,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

AMLX opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.64.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

