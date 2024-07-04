Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

