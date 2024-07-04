Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $103.53 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.