Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,179.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 21.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Woodward by 16.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

