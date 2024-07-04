Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,975 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 88,176 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 92.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $7,561,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 166,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASB opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.