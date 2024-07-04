Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 28.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Coupang by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 120,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,984.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,126,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,287,206.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

