Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $112.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

