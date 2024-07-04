Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,431 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 125.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 165.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.