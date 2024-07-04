Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,474,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,703,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

