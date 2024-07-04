Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

