Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Shares of HON opened at $212.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

