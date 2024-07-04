Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $119.57 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00013714 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $119.57 million and approximately $42.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00040445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,172,475 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

