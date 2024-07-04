Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $675.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.52. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

