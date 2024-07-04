Insider Buying: Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS) Insider Purchases 837,590 Shares of Stock

Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Yates bought 837,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$135,689.58 ($90,459.72).

The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 24.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Solstice Minerals

Solstice Minerals Limited engages in the gold and base metal exploration in Australia. It holds interests in the Yarri, Kalgoorlie, Yundamindra, and Ponton projects comprising an area of 2,745 kilometer square located within Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

