Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Sells 87,064 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allakos Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Allakos by 93.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Allakos by 81.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 1,753.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

