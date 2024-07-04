Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Sells 47,001 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

