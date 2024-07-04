Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,828 shares in the company, valued at $88,539,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day moving average is $200.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $152.34 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

