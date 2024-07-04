Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46.

BPMC stock opened at $109.03 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $111.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 260,321 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

