Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 965 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INTU stock opened at $659.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.97. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.19 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

