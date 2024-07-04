Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 133,487 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $4,206,175.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,879,980 shares in the company, valued at $783,968,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $58,981,300.28.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in nCino by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 891,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in nCino by 17.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 454,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

