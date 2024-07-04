Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 25,816 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
QuantumScape Price Performance
QuantumScape stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.