Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 25,816 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

