Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 2,170 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
SLNO stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
