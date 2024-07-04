Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 2,170 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

SLNO stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

