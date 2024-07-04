Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 8,593,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 46,425,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,675,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 205,567 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 282,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

