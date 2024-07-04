Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Up 8.8% in June

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

