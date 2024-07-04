Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.80

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.80 and traded as low as C$16.25. Interfor shares last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 225,991 shares changing hands.

Get Interfor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

View Our Latest Report on IFP

Interfor Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$852.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.80.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.