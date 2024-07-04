Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Holdings Cut by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCP opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

