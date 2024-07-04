Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.5% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average is $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.