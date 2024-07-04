Investors Buy High Volume of Albertsons Companies Call Options (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 472% compared to the typical volume of 3,559 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

