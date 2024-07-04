iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CMO Minang Turakhia Sells 1,404 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $96.76 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

