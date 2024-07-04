iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
