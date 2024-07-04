iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 398.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,326 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after acquiring an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

